Another Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Faisalabad

Another patient dies of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed one more life while 74 new cases were reported in the district during the past two days.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday the death toll rose to 428 in the district with the new casualty.

He said that 2,239 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that so far 7,377 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad were recorded 790. He said that 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 131 patients, including 42 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 34, including four confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital. He further said that 542 confirmed patients were in home isolation in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

