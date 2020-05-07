UrduPoint.com
Another Patient Of COVID-19 Dies In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:35 PM

A Covid-19 suspected patient died on Thursday in an isolation ward of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Civil Hospital, SukkurAccording to Medical Superintendent, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, a COVID-19 suspected patient, Santosh Kumar, s/o Mouti Lal, resident of Bhosa Line, Sukkur, was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward in Civil Hospital Sukkur, however, the youth died on Thursday early Morning

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :A Covid-19 suspected patient died on Thursday in an isolation ward of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College, Civil Hospital, SukkurAccording to Medical Superintendent, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani, a COVID-19 suspected patient, Santosh Kumar, s/o Mouti Lal, resident of Bhosa Line, Sukkur, was admitted to the coronavirus isolation ward in Civil Hospital Sukkur, however, the youth died on Thursday early Morning.

The medical superintendent said the coronavirus test samples were sent to the GIMS and not yet collected. The DSP Headquarter Khairpur Syed Mehdi Raza Shah was confirmed as coronavirus positive, adding that Covid-19 was spreading in rural areas. Meanwhile, the DHO Khairpur said 11 Covid-19 positive cases of local transmission were reported in Pir Jo Goth village of Khairpur district.

