UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Patient Succumbs To COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:55 PM

Another patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

With demise of another COVID-19 affected patient, the pandemic related death toll has reached to 199 in Hyderabad district here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :With demise of another COVID-19 affected patient, the pandemic related death toll has reached to 199 in Hyderabad district here on Friday.

According to hospital sources, a-80-year-old resident of Wahdat Colony, Aadil Mustafa s/o Ghulam Mustafa, has breathed his last in ICU of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Branch who later laid to rest at local graveyard.

The hospital sources informed that 34 more persons have been tested positive with COVID-19 in Hyderabad district.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Lahore police conducted 5540 search, sweep operati ..

2 minutes ago

Govt to ensure strict punishment to accused of tem ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Journalist Bismillah Adil Aimaq Assassinate ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors Delegation calls on Additional Chief Secre ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Govt sets up Provincial Vaccine Administrati ..

5 minutes ago

NAB playing vital role, bringing transparency to p ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.