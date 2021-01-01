Another patient succumbs to COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :With demise of another COVID-19 affected patient, the pandemic related death toll has reached to 199 in Hyderabad district here on Friday.

According to hospital sources, a-80-year-old resident of Wahdat Colony, Aadil Mustafa s/o Ghulam Mustafa, has breathed his last in ICU of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad Branch who later laid to rest at local graveyard.

The hospital sources informed that 34 more persons have been tested positive with COVID-19 in Hyderabad district.