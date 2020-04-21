Another patient tested negative, discharge from hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The test of another patients came as negative and was discharged from the hospital, Focal Person for Corona Dr Shahid Salam told media during the latest updates here in District Headquarter Hospital.

He said that the third patient admitted with positive test and was in very bad condition, hailing Meetawal, was recovered fully and his test also came as negative. He said asked to go home, Dr. Shahid Salam informed.

About a paralyzed patient admitted yesterday, Dr. Shahid said that the said patient is also improving rapidly and his condition is said to be very stable.