Another person of Kohistan lost his life in the name of honour in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):A resident of Kohistan Wednesday killed in the name of honour at Lorry Adda Mansehra and the assassin fled away successfully after committing the crime.

According to the Mansehra police sources, Fazal Rabbi son of Gul Zareen resident of Kohistan was shot dead by Omer Daraz, Gul Nazar, Nazar Khan and Naseer at Lorry Adda Mansehra in the name of honour at Lorry Adda.

City Police Station Manshera registered a case against the four accused and started a search operation against them.