UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Person Of Kohistan Lost His Life In The Name Of Honour In Mansehra

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 03:10 PM

Another person of Kohistan lost his life in the name of honour in Mansehra

A resident of Kohistan Wednesday killed in the name of honour at Lorry Adda Mansehra and the assassin fled away successfully after committing the crime

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):A resident of Kohistan Wednesday killed in the name of honour at Lorry Adda Mansehra and the assassin fled away successfully after committing the crime.

According to the Mansehra police sources, Fazal Rabbi son of Gul Zareen resident of Kohistan was shot dead by Omer Daraz, Gul Nazar, Nazar Khan and Naseer at Lorry Adda Mansehra in the name of honour at Lorry Adda.

City Police Station Manshera registered a case against the four accused and started a search operation against them.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Mansehra Kohistan

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s community projects in Somaliland t ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan Post expands Counter Automation System

6 minutes ago

LG recalls clothes dryers in S. Korea

6 minutes ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) grants loan of 30 ml ..

6 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan delegates FCY loan registra ..

6 minutes ago

KL-Summit: Leaders, representatives of 20 Muslim c ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.