Another person shot dead in Havelian

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :A 70-year-old man Thursday shot dead in Dhangar Maira an area of Havelian police station. During the last two weeks, this was the 15th murder in Havelian city.

According to the police sources, Sawal Faqeer son of Abdul Jalil resident of Kohistan who migrated to Havelian Dhangar Maira a couple of years ago was shot dead by unknown gunmen and they also managed to escape after committing the crime.

Havelian police shifted the dead body of Sawal Faqeer to Type D Hospital Havelian and later handed it over to the family after completion of medicolegal formalities.

Police registered a case under section 302 and started an investigation. During initial report Police claimed that the incident happened on account of family enmity.

People of Havelian have raised questions on the performance of the police as no major accused was involved in the killing spree.