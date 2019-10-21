Another petition moved against JUI-F

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :A petition on Monday was moved to the Islamabad High Court IHC ) seeking a ban on the activities of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and on airing of speeches of its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Petitioner Shah Jahan, in his plea, alleged that the JUI-F chief was maligning the state institutions in his speeches, and prayed the court to direct the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to ban on airing of his speeches on electronic media.

The petitioner made PEMRA, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and others as respondents in his plea.

It may be mentioned that identical petitions have already been filed in the IHC against the JUI-F's march toward the Federal capital.