UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Petition Moved In IHC Against Chairman PTV's Appointment

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Another petition moved in IHC against chairman PTV's appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in another plea filed against the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV)'s Chairman Naeem Bokhari and clubbed the petition with identical case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the petition filed by a citizen Shams Iqbal challenging the appointment of chairman PTV.

The petitioner's lawyer Asif Gujjar pleaded that it was mandatory to advertise any slot of the government institutions but in this case no such advertisement was made, he added.

He alleged that the appointments of chairman ptv, MD, CEO and its directors were made in violation of top court's directives.

He prayed the court to declared the appointments as null and void and also issue orders to withdraw salaries from these people.

The court served notices to respondents till January 12 to appear before the court and adjourned the case.

The court also clubbed the petition with another identical case which was pending before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Related Topics

Chief Justice January Islamabad High Court From Government Top PTV Court

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

21 minutes ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

1 hour ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

1 hour ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

1 hour ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.