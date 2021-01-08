ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to respondents in another plea filed against the appointment of Pakistan Television (PTV)'s Chairman Naeem Bokhari and clubbed the petition with identical case.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the petition filed by a citizen Shams Iqbal challenging the appointment of chairman PTV.

The petitioner's lawyer Asif Gujjar pleaded that it was mandatory to advertise any slot of the government institutions but in this case no such advertisement was made, he added.

He alleged that the appointments of chairman ptv, MD, CEO and its directors were made in violation of top court's directives.

He prayed the court to declared the appointments as null and void and also issue orders to withdraw salaries from these people.

The court served notices to respondents till January 12 to appear before the court and adjourned the case.

The court also clubbed the petition with another identical case which was pending before the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.