UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another PM Promise Is Going To Be Delivered: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Another PM promise is going to be delivered: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that another pledge of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is going to be delivered while Kartarpur corridor agreement will open bright chapter of respect for humanity and brotherhood

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Special assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that another pledge of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is going to be delivered while Kartarpur corridor agreement will open bright chapter of respect for humanity and brotherhood .According to media reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan said through social website tweeter that another promise of PM is going to be fulfilled while Kartarpur corridor bears testimony of interfaith harmony and peace.She said that Kartarpur agreement will open bright chapter of respect for humanity while Kartarpur is a holy place for Sikhs all over the world and we welcome the Sikh community open heartedly.

Pakistan is home of different culture and religions and Pakistan constitution is guarantor of rights of the minorities living here , she added.Firdous said that minorities are part of us and white color in the flag is representing them.It is pertinent to mention here that after the opening of Kartarpur corridor Indian Sikh will be able to come without visa.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Firdous Ashiq Awan Visa Media All Agreement Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Sahiwal killings: victim family says "it was an ac ..

27 minutes ago

Multan dengue, polio free district says DC Amer Kh ..

30 seconds ago

Sugar Cess committee amended estimate funds of thr ..

32 seconds ago

Lebanese President Ready to Meet With Protesters' ..

34 seconds ago

Xi's speeches at events celebrating 70th anniversa ..

36 seconds ago

Putin Greets Eurasian Economic Forum in Verona, Sa ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.