Another PM promise is going to be delivered: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Special assistant to prime minister for information Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that another pledge of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is going to be delivered while Kartarpur corridor agreement will open bright chapter of respect for humanity and brotherhood .According to media reports, Firdous Ashiq Awan said through social website tweeter that another promise of PM is going to be fulfilled while Kartarpur corridor bears testimony of interfaith harmony and peace.She said that Kartarpur agreement will open bright chapter of respect for humanity while Kartarpur is a holy place for Sikhs all over the world and we welcome the Sikh community open heartedly.

Pakistan is home of different culture and religions and Pakistan constitution is guarantor of rights of the minorities living here , she added.Firdous said that minorities are part of us and white color in the flag is representing them.It is pertinent to mention here that after the opening of Kartarpur corridor Indian Sikh will be able to come without visa.