Another PO Held In Saudi Arabia, Deported To Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Another PO held in Saudi Arabia, deported to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) As part of the Punjab Police crackdown on dangerous fugitives residing abroad, a proclaimed offender (PO), who had killed two people in Dera Ghazi Khan, had been arrested in Saudi Arabia and deported to Pakistan.

According to details, the fugitive named Jharoo, son of Gul Khan, had killed two citizens during a dispute in the jurisdiction of Gadai Police Station in Dera Ghazi Khan.

After committing the crime, the criminal fled abroad and had been wanted by Punjab Police for the past two years. Punjab Police had issued a red notice through Interpol, and with the coordination of Saudi Police, the criminal was arrested and deported to Pakistan. The team of Dera Ghazi Khan Police took the fugitive into custody from the airport. Punjab Police spokesperson said that the total number of fugitives arrested from abroad this year had reached 66.

