Another PO in murder case arrested from Saudi Arabia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Police has arrested another dangerous proclaimed offender from Saudi Arabia who fled abroad after murder.

Proclaimed offender Muhammad Tariq shot and killed a citizen in Jalalpur area of Multan in 2020. After the incident, the accused had escaped abroad in hiding. The Punjab Police finally arrested the criminal through Interpol after three years. Red notice was issued and extradition from Saudi Arabia was carried out, while the proclaimed offender was handed over to Multan Police for further legal action.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad this year has reached 18. He appreciated the police team for arresting the dangerous criminal from abroad. He directed that the accused should be given full punishment while completing the legal proceedings without delay. He said that the crackdown should be accelerated to arrest more proclaimed offenders and fugitives.