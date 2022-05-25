Another police inspector shot dead

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A police inspector of Frontier Region Police (FRP) was shot dead by unknown assailants in Saddar Circle area of police station Inqilab Road here on Wednesday.

According to CCPO Office, the martyred police inspector, Sahar Gul was taking his children to school when came under the attack. His children however remained unhurt in the firing.

SSP Operations, Haroon Rashid accompanied by SSP Investigation Shahzada Kokab Farooq reached the crime scene and started the investigation procedure. The SSP Operations directed the police force to carry out the investigation on scientific lines to arrest the real perpetrators behind this gruesome incident on urgent basis.

He also directed for examining the crime scene evidence with minute details and ordered utilizing the human intelligence and statements of eye witnesses. He said perpetrators involved in this heinous act would be brought to the justice at all cost.

A week ago, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahpur police station, Shakeel Khan was also martyred by unknown attackers on Northern By-pass road near Motorway.