Another Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 08:20 PM

Another police officer dies of COVID-19

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed Tuesday said that another policeman in Lahore was martyred due to coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed Tuesday said that another policeman in Lahore was martyred due to coronavirus.

Acting DSP CIA Civil Lines Amir Dogar died of the virus. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last few days.

The CCPO said that so far 114 policemen of Lahore police had been quarantined after being infected with COVID-19, while 74 had recovered after defeating the virus. He said that Lahore police had been affected the most by the virus among all departments, adding, "We stand for the protection of our citizens, without caring for our lives and families.

"Zulfiqar Hameed said that recommendations for Shaheed privileges would be sent to Inspector General of Punjab very soon for the martyrs.

DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed Khan said that Amir Dogar was a very honest, professional and excellent police officer. He said that on the basis of his qualification, Amir Dogar was appointed as In-charge CIA Civil Lines.

