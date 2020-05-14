UrduPoint.com
Another Police Personnel Dies Of COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A police constable who was working as a driver for DSP Risala was died due to coronavirus in Karachi on Thursday, a private news channel reported while quoting the police sources as saying.

Special arrangements were earlier made by the Sindh IG for the protection of law enforcers against the virus.

Any officer who gets infected is supposed to receive Rs10,000 for treatment.

The Sindh police spokesperson said over 170 officers have been infected so far. Of them, around 135 are being treated. So far, six officers have passed away from the virus and 32 have recovered.

Three days ago, a 48-year-old police official in Karachi passed away from the virus.

He was serving at the MT Workshop.

Police officers have been serving on the frontline to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province

