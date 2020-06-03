Another policeman dies of COVID-19

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed Wednesday said that another policeman of the Lahore police died in the war against COVID-19

On Tuesday, Sub-Inspector Khalid Hussain died of coronavirus. He was isolated in home for the last one week.

Earlier, four police personnel of Lahore police - head constables Shams, Ramzan Alam, Inspector Rao Javed, acting DSP CIA Civil Lines Amir Dogar martyred in the line of duty.

The CCPO said that so far 121 officers of Lahore police had been quarantined after being infected with coronavirus while 84 officers had recovered from COVID-19.