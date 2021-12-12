Another policeman guarding polio team martyred in Tank firing

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Another security personnel was martyred in another attack on a polio team in Shadagra village of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday.

According to official of DPO, Nazir Khan, resident of Sheikh Utar was on polio duty in Shadagra village when the unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The official said that after committing the crime they fled away along with the Kalashnikov of deceased constable Nasir Khan.

The police and security personnel cordoned off the area and started search operation.

It is worth to mention here that yesterday (Saturday) unknown assailants attacked on polio team in Chadrar area of Tank district and killed head constable Muhammad Iqbal Anwar resident of DI Khan and FC personnel Rataj Khan injured.

The police has registered the case and started further investigation.