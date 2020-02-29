Another polio case emerges in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The Emergency Operation Centre for Polio in Sindh has confirmed one new polio case for the year 2020 from District Naushero Feroz, taking the total tally of Sindh to 7 and 23 for Pakistan for the current year.

A 28 months old male child has been affected by polio with weakness in UC Chaheen Sulman in Naushero Feroz district with the date of onset being February 8. The child had received 7 doses of OPV according to parents and investigation was in process. Both lower limbs had been affected, said a statement issued here on Saturday.

National EOC and Sindh EOC have started to fight back to get polio eradication on track and reverse this trend. The first step was successful till December's National Immunization Day followed by a case response in January and yet another campaign conducted in February.

In Karachi, the February campaign achieved 97.5 and the over all Sindh campaign achieved above 100 percent administrative coverage.

Efforts and delivery of quality campaigns over the next few months will bridge the immunity gap that will surely lead to significant decrease in intensity of virus transmission in 2nd half of the current year and will yield results.

The National EOC and Sindh EOC urged parents to ensure immunization of their children both in routine as well as in special campaigns planned by the programme during next few months.

It is clear that the gap in campaigns last year has left a large immunity gap and the EOC will regularly hold campaigns and is working around the clock to address this gap.