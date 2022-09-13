Another polio case reported from North Waziristan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Another case of polio virus attack was reported from North Waziristan where a three-month-old child was confirmed as victim of the virus, said Pakistan Polio Programme here on Tuesday.

With addition of this new case, the number of total polio virus cases has reached to 18 in the country.

All these polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of which 16 were confirmed from North Waziristan while two from Lakki Marwat district.

However it said the polio virus presence has also been confirmed in environmental samples collected from Bannu, Peshawar, Swat and Lahore.

