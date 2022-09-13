UrduPoint.com

Another Polio Case Reported From North Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Another polio case reported from North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Another case of polio virus attack was reported from North Waziristan where a three-month-old child was confirmed as victim of the virus, said Pakistan Polio Programme here on Tuesday.

With addition of this new case, the number of total polio virus cases has reached to 18 in the country.

All these polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of which 16 were confirmed from North Waziristan while two from Lakki Marwat district.

However it said the polio virus presence has also been confirmed in environmental samples collected from Bannu, Peshawar, Swat and Lahore.

PP/vak

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Swat Lakki Marwat All From

Recent Stories

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to ..

'Replace Chief Selector," Sadiq Mohammad reacts to Pakistan poor performance in ..

18 minutes ago
 PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floo ..

PM lauds protection of Dadu Grid Station from floods

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for ..

Trump Objects to Justice Department's Nominees for Special Master - Court Filing

12 hours ago
 Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker ..

Qatari Foreign Minister, Libyan Parliament Speaker Discuss Clashes in Tripoli - ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.