Another polio case reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Another case of polio has surfaced in Balochistan, health officials confirmed on Monday.

A 15-month-old child was diagnosed with polio virus in Pishin district. According to the health department officials, new case of polio has been reported from Pishin district of Balochistan.

Samples of the child were collected on August 20 and 21, later in the report, the virus was identified.

The polio campaign in Balochistan was suspended for five months due to which there has been a sudden increase in polio cases. The number of polio cases in the province has risen to 18 this year. Last year, 12 cases of polio were reported.