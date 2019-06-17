Another polio case surfaces in district Bannu of K-P

(@imziishan)

Bannu (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th June, 2019) Polio virus has been confirmed in a newly born baby of one and a half month in district Banu of K-P.After emergence of another polio case in the K-P, Bannu division, now total number of polio cases has reached 18.District Health Officer Taus Khan has confirmed the presence of polio virus in the blood sample of a 17 months old infant of Banu who was not administered polio drops.

PM's focal person for Anti-polio Babar Bin Atta while talking to private media channel has said that whole nation should avoid fake propaganda against Anti-polio drive and should administer polio drops to their children.He said polio vaccine is the only way against polio.He said the reason behind increasing polio cases is parent's denial to administer polio drops to their children.He said government is making all out efforts to overcome polio.