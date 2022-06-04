Another polio case surfaces in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Another case of polio virus was reported from North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the tally of total detected cases during the current year, to eight in the province.

According to the Health Department, the case was reported in Miran Shah tehsil of North Waziristan where a 20-month-old child was found infected with the polio virus.

The child had not been administered the anti-polio drops.

All the eight cases of polio were reported from Mir Ali and Miran Shah areas of North Waziristan district.