Another Polio Virus Case Surfaces In KP

Umer Jamshaid 5 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

Another polio virus case has surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Another polio virus case has surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).Police virus has been confirmed in 2 years child in Shangla district.

The victim child hails from JUS Nusrat Khel, Tehsil Poran of district Shangla.

The samples of affected child were sent to laboratory for testing on May 30.Ministry of health sources said the tally of polio victims has gone to level of 23 this year all over the country.

During this year 3 cases of polio virus have surfaced in Punjab, 3 from Sindh, 10 from KP and 7 from tribal districts.

