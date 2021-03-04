UrduPoint.com
Another PSL Bookie Held, Gambling Articles Recovered

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:02 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Capt. (Retd.) Haider Raza Thursday said that the SIU in continuation of its actions against bookies and gamblers involved in gambling on Pakistan Super League arrested another bookie from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and recovered gambling articles and drugs from his possession.

He told that the SIU on a tip off conducted raid in Katchi Abadi, Hussain Hazara Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested Dur Muhammad s/o Rasheed Ahmed.

Arrested accused revealed that he was gambling since two years through Betfair software.

According to his registers, he had two partners namely Mairaj and Najjoo. He had gambling transactions with Imran, Masood, Kabootar, Safeer, Muhammad Hussain, Zubair, Suleman, Raju, Tariq, Haider, Sameer, Doctor, Hanif, Habib, Shafiq, Fareed, Babu and Asif.

An unlicensed pistol, a laptop, a dish receiver, a LCD and five mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

It merits to be mentioned over here that the software titled "Betfair" which was being used by arrested accused was developed by already arrested Muhammad Altaf alias Bhoot alias Bhoor Bhandar s/o Adbul Ghaffar, Sabir s /o Imran and Farhan s/o Abdul Razzaq. The software was being operated from Lahore.

Earlier, the SIU had arrested 7 gamblers in separate actions conducted in different areas of the megalopolis.With the recent arrest,the total number of arrests had reached to 8.

