Another PTI leader quits

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah on Saturday announced his decision of quitting the party.

In a press conference held at Peshawar Press Club, he said, "I am feeling disgraceful to be part of the PTI and decided to quit immediately." The former provincial minister said that he was saddened by the incidents of May 9 and the desecration of the martyrs' statues.

He said that in view of the current political scenario, and damages to public and private properties and military installations by violent protesters on May 9, he could not remain silent in such circumstances.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Lakki Marwat and the nation for reposing confidence in him.

Being a political worker, he said, he had two agendas, reforms and providing facilities to the common man.

He said despite changing his ministry in 2019, he tried his hardest to serve the people of the area who voted for him and the party.

About his differences, he said, political differences happen in every party and he faced that by carrying his two points agenda – reforms and providing facilities to the people of his constituency. "I did not come into politics for ministries," Inamullah clarified.

"I always tried to solve problems through reconciliation and negotiation and we cannot be disloyal to those who have taken the responsibility of defending the country," he explained.

He said, the security agencies had given matchless sacrifices for the protection of the motherland and fought with bravery for safeguarding Pakistan.

"May 9 is a dark day in which effigies of Colonel Sher Khan, Major Aziz Bhatti, Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan, APP Office Peshawar were burnt, and GHQ and other military and civil installations were also attacked," Hisham Inamullah said.