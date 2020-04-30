Another quarantine centre established in Faisalabad

Another quarantine centre has been established at Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road to accommodate corona suspects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : Another quarantine centre has been established at Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road to accommodate corona suspects.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Thursday that two quarantine centres were already working in Faisalabad including University of Agriculture (UAF) Postgraduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Campus Jhang Road and Government College (GC) University New Campus Jhang Road, where 667 pilgrims returning from Iran and 499 passengers including overseas Pakistanis returning from Dubai and Bahrain had been lodged.

He said that 261 more overseas Pakistani had reached Faisalabad from Abu Dhabi in two flights and they had been shifted to Jhang Road quarantine centres and local hotels, which were reserved for the purpose.

However, the third quarantine centre was established at Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road and all necessary arrangements had been completed there to accommodate overseas Pakistanis if their number increases against the capacity of Jhang Road quarantine centres.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, visited the Cooperative Training College and held a meeting with its principal. He also reviewed arrangements at the third quarantine centre and directed its administration to provide all necessary facilities for corona suspects there.