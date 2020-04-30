UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Quarantine Centre Established In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:39 PM

Another quarantine centre established in Faisalabad

Another quarantine centre has been established at Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road to accommodate corona suspects

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) : Another quarantine centre has been established at Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road to accommodate corona suspects.

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Thursday that two quarantine centres were already working in Faisalabad including University of Agriculture (UAF) Postgraduate Agricultural Research Station (PARS) Campus Jhang Road and Government College (GC) University New Campus Jhang Road, where 667 pilgrims returning from Iran and 499 passengers including overseas Pakistanis returning from Dubai and Bahrain had been lodged.

He said that 261 more overseas Pakistani had reached Faisalabad from Abu Dhabi in two flights and they had been shifted to Jhang Road quarantine centres and local hotels, which were reserved for the purpose.

However, the third quarantine centre was established at Cooperative Training College Sargodha Road and all necessary arrangements had been completed there to accommodate overseas Pakistanis if their number increases against the capacity of Jhang Road quarantine centres.

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali, along with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, visited the Cooperative Training College and held a meeting with its principal. He also reviewed arrangements at the third quarantine centre and directed its administration to provide all necessary facilities for corona suspects there.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Police Iran Agriculture Dubai Abu Dhabi Road Jhang Sargodha Bahrain Muhammad Ali All From Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

DC directs price magistrate to send profiteers, ho ..

2 minutes ago

Police held two suspects during search operation i ..

2 minutes ago

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) noti ..

1 minute ago

Majority to shop digitally ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

2 minutes ago

Five more patients in Hyderabad tested positive fo ..

2 minutes ago

Mickey names Wasim on Top of 5 greatest bowlers

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.