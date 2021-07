Another rain spell starting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast more rain-wind thundershower in upper and central parts of the country from Sunday.

Strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday (evening/night) and may persist till Wednesday.

Rain-wind-thundershower (with very heavy/torrential rain) in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak , Dera Ismail Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan (Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang) from Sunday (evening/night) to Wednesday.

Rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas from Monday (evening) to Thursday.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in Local Barsati Nullahs of Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Mansehra, Balakot, Abbottabad, Swat, Kohistan, Mardan, Charsadda, Kohat, Kashmir, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Narowal and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Monday to Wednesday.

Urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Nowshera during the period.

Torrential rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Monday to Wednesday.

\778