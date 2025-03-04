Another Relief Convoy Dispatched To Kurram Under Tight Security
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Another relief convoy consisting of more than 30 vehicles has been dispatched to Kurram under tight security.
According to district administration on Tuesday, the relief convoy was sent off from the Hangu Tor Pul checkpoint, with additional vehicles expected to follow.
It is important to note that after the February 17 attack on aid vehicles in Lower Kurram, relief convoys were halted.
The business community has stated that no supplies have reached Upper Kurram since the return of a large convoy on February 17.
Meanwhile, a protest sit-in in front of the Parachinar Press Club continues for the third consecutive day against road blockades and demands for rights. The protesters have vowed to continue their demonstration until their demands are met.
This latest convoy marks a significant effort to resume aid deliveries to the region, ensuring essential supplies reach those in need despite security challenges.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16
Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..
EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development
Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi
SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..
Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University raises concerns over BISP fund disbursement for housing construction on encroached ..6 minutes ago
-
Tank admin committed to masses’ relief in Ramazan: ADC6 minutes ago
-
Qaiser Rind appointed FDA ADG6 minutes ago
-
Pollen season begins in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, expected to peak in mid-March6 minutes ago
-
Model bazaar inspected6 minutes ago
-
Another relief convoy dispatched to Kurram under tight security6 minutes ago
-
UoT organizes research-based field visit for BS Botany Students in Dasht6 minutes ago
-
PU takes action against students for violating discipline6 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP, MD PBM discuss mutual cooperation for welfare projects6 minutes ago
-
CM approves construction, repair of 170 tourist sites in Punjab6 minutes ago
-
Aged man dies in Turbat accident26 minutes ago
-
Sui gas supply schedule released36 minutes ago