Another relief convoy dispatched to Kurram under tight security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Another relief convoy consisting of more than 30 vehicles has been dispatched to Kurram under tight security.

According to district administration on Tuesday, the relief convoy was sent off from the Hangu Tor Pul checkpoint, with additional vehicles expected to follow.

It is important to note that after the February 17 attack on aid vehicles in Lower Kurram, relief convoys were halted.

The business community has stated that no supplies have reached Upper Kurram since the return of a large convoy on February 17.

Meanwhile, a protest sit-in in front of the Parachinar Press Club continues for the third consecutive day against road blockades and demands for rights. The protesters have vowed to continue their demonstration until their demands are met.

This latest convoy marks a significant effort to resume aid deliveries to the region, ensuring essential supplies reach those in need despite security challenges.

