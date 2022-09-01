Another relief goods flight from Turkiye lands at Karachi airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Another flight from Turkiye carrying relief goods for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Wednesday in continuation of humanitarian assistance from the brotherly country.

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu along with representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national Disaster Management Authority welcomed the Turkish aircraft.

So far, seven relief flights from Turkiye have landed in Pakistan carrying relief goods for flood affected people.

Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of Türkiye for their support and solidarity in this grave hour of need, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.