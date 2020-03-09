Another remote control attack leaves two injured in Chaman

(@fidahassanain)

Police say that it is the second remote control attack in Chaman within 24 hours which targeted vehicle of a tribal head, leaving two people injured in Gulistan Bazaar.

However, no casualty took place due to the blast. The police officials and rescue worked rushed immediately to the scene. The initial reports suggest that it was a remote control bomb blast fixed inside a motorcycle parked there.

“A tribal head’s car was hit by the remote control blast,” said the police, adding that two citizens fell injured.

The fear spread in the adjoining areas following remote control blast in Gulistan Bazaar.

On Sunday, at least nine persons were injured in blast that took place near Levies Line in Chaman area. The blast took place on Taj Road located just a few kilometers from the country’s border with Afghanistan. The blast was directed at the Levies Risaldar Maj Naseebullah, who remained safe. He was traveling in his car, along with his security guards when the explosion occurred.

The initial reports said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies reached and cordoned off the area.

Officials of bomb disposable squad rushed to the spot and started gathering exploded fragments to ascertain the type and intensity of the explosion. The impact of the blast broke the windows of nearby shops and vehicles the police officials added. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the bomb blast. In a statement, Shahwani said emergency had been imposed at the Chaman hospital to provide immediate relief to the injured. He said Chaman tehsildar and a Levies risaldar were targeted in the attack. Both of them, Shahwani said, suffered minor injuries. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed relevant officials to submit a report on the blast.