UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Remote Control Attack Leaves Two Injured In Chaman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 29 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

Another remote control attack leaves two injured in Chaman

Police say that it is the second remote control attack in Chaman within 24 hours which targeted vehicle of a tribal head, leaving  two people injured in Gulistan Bazaar.  

CHAMAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 9th, 2020) At least two people injured after a remote conrol blast hit vehicle of a tribal head in Gulistan Bazaar, the reports say here on Monday.

However, no casualty took place due to the blast. The police officials and rescue worked rushed immediately to the scene. The initial reports suggest that it was a remote control bomb blast fixed inside a motorcycle parked there.

“A tribal head’s car was hit by the remote control blast,” said the police, adding that two citizens fell injured.

The fear spread in the adjoining areas following remote control blast in Gulistan Bazaar.

On Sunday, at least nine persons were injured in blast that took place near Levies Line in Chaman area. The blast took place on Taj Road located just a few kilometers from the country’s border with Afghanistan. The blast was directed at the Levies Risaldar Maj Naseebullah, who remained safe. He was traveling in his car, along with his security guards when the explosion occurred.

The initial reports said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle.

Rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital. Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies reached and cordoned off the area.

Officials of bomb disposable squad rushed to the spot and started gathering exploded fragments to ascertain the type and intensity of the explosion. The impact of the blast broke the windows of nearby shops and vehicles the police officials added. Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the bomb blast. In a statement, Shahwani said emergency had been imposed at the Chaman hospital to provide immediate relief to the injured. He said Chaman tehsildar and a Levies risaldar were targeted in the attack. Both of them, Shahwani said, suffered minor injuries. Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed relevant officials to submit a report on the blast.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Afghanistan Balochistan Chief Minister Police Bomb Blast Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Chaman Gulistan Border Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns the Terrorist Attack in the ..

1 minute ago

Strengthening the Role of Women is one of the Prio ..

1 minute ago

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Kabul

2 minutes ago

Col Mujeeb ur Rehman of Pak Army martyred in opera ..

54 minutes ago

COVID-19 infections in Japan climb by 33 to 480 ca ..

1 hour ago

Doncic says shots to the face should lead to fouls ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.