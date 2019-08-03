Another Rescue-1122 office in Faisalabad

An office of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, has been set up at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to facilitate the area people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : An office of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, has been set up at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to facilitate the area people.

A spokesman for the FIEDMC said that a police check-post was also working at the Industrial Estate, which would be upgraded by deputing more police force there.

A request has been forwarded to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad for early upgradation of the police check-post, he added.