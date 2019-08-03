UrduPoint.com
Another Rescue-1122 Office In Faisalabad

Sat 03rd August 2019 | 05:15 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : An office of the Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue 1122, has been set up at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) to facilitate the area people.

A spokesman for the FIEDMC said that a police check-post was also working at the Industrial Estate, which would be upgraded by deputing more police force there.

A request has been forwarded to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad for early upgradation of the police check-post, he added.

