Another Rs. 1.8m Released For Police Employees, Families
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2024 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released another Rs. 1.8 million to police employees and their families for treatment of serious diseases.
According to the details, Telecommunication Punjab Constable Shakeel Ahmed was given Rs. 0.5 million for treatment. ASI Imran Khalid released Rs. 0.2 million for open heart surgery, wife of ASI Babar Hayat and sub-inspector Zahoor Ahmed. received Rs. 0.1 million each for medical expenses. The families of Head Constable Abdul latif Khan and Constable Lutfullah were given Rs.
0.1 million each for medical expenses, Head Constable Muhammad Yousaf and Driver constable Muhammad Arshad received Rs. 0.1 million each for medical expenses. Constable Saeed Ahmad and Constable Muhammad Yasin's wife were given Rs. 0.1 million each for medical expenses, Constable Muhammad Shoaib from Multan received Rs. 0.1 million for psychological treatment while Sub-Inspector Abdul Sattar, Constable Riaz Hussain and Constable Muhammad Iqbal received Rs. 1.5 million for various diseases.
