UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Another Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate Installed At Faisalabad Market

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:31 PM

Another sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Faisalabad market

District administration installed another sanitizer walkthrough gate on the entrance of fruit and vegetable market Sammundri to prevent the buyers and sellers from corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : District administration installed another sanitizer walkthrough gate on the entrance of fruit and vegetable market Sammundri to prevent the buyers and sellers from corona virus pandemic.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan said here on Thursday that this was the second sanitizer gate which was installed in Faisalabad due to corona threat. The first sanitizer walkthrough gate was installed at fruit and vegetable market Sadhar a week ago.

The gate has the capacity to sanitize 4-5 persons at one time, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Market From

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Sargodha

9 seconds ago

KPK govt enhances testing capacity to combat Covid ..

12 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaches Quetta on day-lo ..

14 seconds ago

European stock markets rally in early trade

16 seconds ago

Shoaib Akhtar proposes Pak-India series to raise f ..

15 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls on the OIC Virtual Meeting on t ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.