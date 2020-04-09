Another sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Faisalabad market

District administration installed another sanitizer walkthrough gate on the entrance of fruit and vegetable market Sammundri to prevent the buyers and sellers from corona virus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) : District administration installed another sanitizer walkthrough gate on the entrance of fruit and vegetable market Sammundri to prevent the buyers and sellers from corona virus pandemic.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Faisal Sultan said here on Thursday that this was the second sanitizer gate which was installed in Faisalabad due to corona threat. The first sanitizer walkthrough gate was installed at fruit and vegetable market Sadhar a week ago.

The gate has the capacity to sanitize 4-5 persons at one time, he added.