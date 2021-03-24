Another school sealed in Attock as COVID-19 cases keep escalating

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :The district health authorities Wednesday sealed another educational institution in Jand tehsil after some of the staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Shahida Khattak confirmed that soon after the health authorities received report of infection of some staff members, the disinfectant spray was carried out under the supervision of the health officials.

She said that samples of the other fellow staff members and students were also collected and sent for testing. Assistant commissioner Jand Ijaz Abdul Kareem has said the school was sealed and closed for 14 days in connection to precautionary measures.

Moreover, the district health authorities Monday sealed three different educational institutions after their staff members were tested COVID-19 positive, confirmed health authorities.

Chief executive District health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi informed that those institutes which have been sealed include Government Degree College for Women Attock, Government Higher Secondary School Nara, Government Girls High School Baryar, Government Girls High School Jand, Government Girls High School Kamra Kalan, Government Girls High School Attock, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Attock, Government Boys High School Moorat and Government Girls Elementary School Dhok Gayan were sealed for one week.

"The number of educational institutions sealed in district Attock during this month reached to seven," he added.

The district on Wednesday witnessed another surge in coronavirus cases as 12 more tested positive raising the tally to 1467.

District focal person for COVID-19 Kashif Hussain has informed that among these 12 new cases, as many as eight belongs to Attock city while four other to Hazro. He informed that there are 132 active patients in the district out of which two are under treatment while 130 others are under home isolation.

He said as many as five suspected COVID-19 patients are also admitted in district headquarters hospital in which four are critical. Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district is 27,438 while screening of as many as 30,690 persons have also been carried out so far. He said that the result of as many as 130 suspected patients of the area is still awaited while as many as 25,841 are tested negative so far across the district. He informed that so far positive 1305 patients are recovered from this virus so far across the district.