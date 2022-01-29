Another Senate defeat a lesson for opposition:Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that another defeat in the Senate is a lesson for the opposition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that another defeat in the Senate is a lesson for the opposition.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the opposition would get the same results in the future as well.

He said that the opposition faced embarrassment and disappointment in the Senate adding that these people could only make tall claims and hollow slogans.

The directionless opposition was facing internal disputes and it had exhibited an undemocratic approach by protesting after getting defeat in the Senate, he added.