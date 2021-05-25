UrduPoint.com
Another Seven Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Another seven die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another seven patients died of COVID-19 while 76 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Another seven patients died of COVID-19 while 76 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 1,332 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,102 while 18,865 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 334 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 163 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 61 at DHQ Hospital and 49 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 620 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

