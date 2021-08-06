UrduPoint.com

Another Ship Bringing TCP Sugar Anchored At KPT

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:42 PM

Another ship bringing TCP sugar anchored at KPT

The second ship MV San Sabastian carrying 30,700 metric tones of sugar for Trading Corporation of Pakistan has anchored at Karachi Port (KPT)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The second ship MV San Sabastian carrying 30,700 metric tones of sugar for Trading Corporation of Pakistan has anchored at Karachi Port (KPT).

The first vessel bringing 33,170 mt had arrived the port on July 26,2021 and has been completely offloaded, said TCP release here on Friday.

Third vessel MV Illovo River, loaded with 35,000 mt of sugar, is scheduled to arrive at KPT on Aug. 14,2021.

TCP has been tasked by Federal Government to import 100,000 mt of sugar.

