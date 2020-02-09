Another sister dies after 2 brother and sister in road mishap

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th February, 2020) The incident happened on Motorway in which after the death of two siblings, the injured 3rd sister died in the hospital.The family was returning to their home from Lahore, on the way near Sukhekhi Motorway-2 rest house, their car crashed into a truck.

Due to this 50 year old Khushi Muhammad s/o Atta Muhammad, his grandsons and 2 siblings, 12 years Muhammad Aakif Hassan s/o Nasir, 9 years Aqsa and 5 years Malaika died on spot. Whereas the mother of died children was of 35 years and the injured driver name is Muhammad Arshad.