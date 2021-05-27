UrduPoint.com
Another Six Die Of Coronavirus In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Another six patients died of COVID-19 while 54 tested positive during the last 24 hours here.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Thursday that 1,507 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,033 while 19,049 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 135 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ Hospital and 35 were admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 598 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

