Another six patients die of Covid-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Another six patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 256 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Syed Javid (56) Maqsood Begum (65) Khaliq Uz Zaman (68) Muhammad Hanif (67) Syed Asif Ali (50)and Muhammad Arshad (48) passed away at ICU of Nishtar hospital.

Five victims hailed from Multan and Muhammad Arshad belonged to Muzaffargarh, he informed.

Eighty-five patients are positive and 39 are suspected out of total 188 cases, he said.

It is worth mentioning here that during over a dozen patients fell prey to the deadly virus in last 72 hours.