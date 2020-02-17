Another six-year old minor girl raped, murdered in Hangu

(@fidahassanain)

The people are asking the government for swift action and speedy justice for the deceased girl and her family.

PESHAWAR: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 17th 2020) Another minor girl has reportedly been raped and murdered by some unknown persons in Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtoon Khwa.

According to the reports, the minor girl has been identified as seven-year old Madiha from Hangu district of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa.

The shocking incident of rape and murder of the minor girl has gone viral on social media and the public is demanding swift action against the suspects involved in rape-cum-murder of Madiha. The innocent girl, according to the locals, went out of her home to play with her friends but disappeared. They say her father works in UAE and there is only the mother to take care of the minor girl.

A few days ago, the national assembly passed a resolution that pedophiles must be hanged publicly so that such incidents could be stopped in future.

However, some members of the ruling PTI opposed the resolution saying that public hangings were against the modern civilizations and also not allowed under the UN laws.

On January 4, 2018, the shocking incident of rape-cum-murder of six old Zainab Ansari took place in Kasur district that shook the entire nation and brought bad name of the country across the globe. However, the police arrested Imran Ali over charges of committing rape and murder of the minor, prosecution provided all the documents and proved him guilty. The court heard complete arguments of the both sides, sentenced him to death besides heavy fine on him after he was found guilty of the said crime.