Another son of beloved homeland of Bhawana area of Chiniot district sacrificed for motherland.

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Another son of the beloved homeland of Bhawana area of Chiniot district had been sacrificed for the motherland, Sepoy Ali Hasnain of the Pakistan Army was martyred .

The funeral prayers of Shaheed Ali Hasnain haD been offered funeral prayers were attended by Lieutenant Colonel Maib Riaz, Captain Zarq Khan, DSP Bhawana Sajjad Hussain, Tehsildar Muhammad Nawaz Mohsin, along with army officers, political and social figures and a large number of local people. Sepoy Ali Hasnain had sacrificed his life while fighting against anti-national elements in North Waziristan yesterday.

The village was plunged into mourning every eye was tearful the martyr left two brothers and one sister and parents among the mourners.

Shaheed Ali Hasnain was buried in his ancestral graveyard with full military honors. A decorated contingent of the Pakistan Army has offered a salute at the grave of the martyr. The Pakistan Army and high-ranking officers laid flowers on the grave. Special prayers were prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s ranks.