Another spell of heavy downpour inundates city areas in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Another spell of 30 minutes long heavy downpour which received in Hyderabad and its adjoining areas on Tuesday evening played havoc as rainwater inundated more areas of urban low lying localities where the people already suffering miseries as a result of yesterday's torrential rains

On Monday, Hyderabad received 188 mm rainfall during 12 hours which exposed the performance of service providers.

Heavy showers which started around 5 p.m. continued for more than 30 minutes which enough to again paralyzed the civic activities. The rainwater accumulated on roads and moved towards already inundated low lying areas of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad where the people suffering miseries due to failure of civic bodies of disposing off the rainwater.

The power supply again went off as a result of downpour in some of the areas where electricity was restored by HESCO late Monday night after 19 hours outage.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who along with provincial ministers Saeed Ghani, Shabbir Bijarani, Mukesh Chowla, Mumtaz Jakhrani and elected representatives Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sharjil Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro and Abdul Jabbar Khan visited various parts of Hyderabad City, Latifabad and Qasimabad on late Monday night and inspected the de-watering process in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister also expressed his dismay over the performance of HESCO and asked the management to ensure restoration of power supply so that the de-watering machines installed pumping stations of WASA could be switched on.

The Chief Minister also asked the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to hold meeting with the Chief Executive Officer HESCO and ensure the restoration of power supply in affected areas.

He also asked them to remove all encroachments which made on drain lines and nullah so that process of disposal of accumulated rainwater could be made possible.

The Chief Minister was of the view that lack of coordination between the concerned departments caused difficulties for the people of Hyderabad for which commissioning of inquiry is needed to fix the responsibility.