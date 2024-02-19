Open Menu

Another Spell Of Heavy Rain, Snowfall To Hit Country From 25 Feb: Met Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Another spell of heavy rain, snowfall to hit country from 25 Feb: Met official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that a fresh spell of rain, hailstorms and snow is expected across the country from Feb 25 where Karachi city and Balochistan province

will also witness light showers along with thunderstorms.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that good rains, besides snowfall in the northern areas, are expected in the country from the next week under the influence of westerly waves.

The chilly embrace of winter tightened its hold on various parts of the country on Monday, as rain showers blanketed regions including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, he added.

“We are expecting some good rains from Feb 25, which will continue till March or may even extend to April under the influence of westerly waves", adding that snowfall on hills in the northern areas is also expected during this period, which would end fog and smog in the country,” he added.

He said under this rain spell started on Sunday many parts of the country would witness partly cloudy skies along with drizzles and snow till Wednesday.

The wet spell brought the winter chill back to the region, and the maximum rainfall and snow were recorded in Rawlakot, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Swat, Gilyat and Murree.

Swat district also witnessed a drop in temperatures as rain fell in the plains and light snowfall on the mountaintops.

He also advised the public to take necessary precautions during the expected weather conditions.

Replying to a question, he said Swat and Chitral have been attracting an influx of tourists and during this spell, these spots will witness heavy snowfall.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Punjab Swat Murree Chitral March April May Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

1 minute ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

4 minutes ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

4 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

17 hours ago
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

22 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

2 days ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan