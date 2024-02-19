Another Spell Of Heavy Rain, Snowfall To Hit Country From 25 Feb: Met Official
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Chief Meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday said that a fresh spell of rain, hailstorms and snow is expected across the country from Feb 25 where Karachi city and Balochistan province
will also witness light showers along with thunderstorms.
Talking to a Private news channel, he said that good rains, besides snowfall in the northern areas, are expected in the country from the next week under the influence of westerly waves.
The chilly embrace of winter tightened its hold on various parts of the country on Monday, as rain showers blanketed regions including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, he added.
“We are expecting some good rains from Feb 25, which will continue till March or may even extend to April under the influence of westerly waves", adding that snowfall on hills in the northern areas is also expected during this period, which would end fog and smog in the country,” he added.
He said under this rain spell started on Sunday many parts of the country would witness partly cloudy skies along with drizzles and snow till Wednesday.
The wet spell brought the winter chill back to the region, and the maximum rainfall and snow were recorded in Rawlakot, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Swat, Gilyat and Murree.
Swat district also witnessed a drop in temperatures as rain fell in the plains and light snowfall on the mountaintops.
He also advised the public to take necessary precautions during the expected weather conditions.
Replying to a question, he said Swat and Chitral have been attracting an influx of tourists and during this spell, these spots will witness heavy snowfall.
