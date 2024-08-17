Another Spell Of Monsoon Brings Showers To Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2024 | 08:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Another spell of monsoon rains visited Hyderabad on Saturday, turning the weather pleasant but entailing power outages as well.
The downpour started in the morning and continued intermittently through noon.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 12 millimeter rain in the city.
The district administration, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) deputed the staff in the field to ensure swift drainage of rainwater.
The HW&SBC was directed to ensure that all drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad operated without a break for early drainage of rainwater.
Meanwhile, a widespread power breakdown was reported from all parts of Hyderabad ensuing the rain.
By 4 pm, the spokesman of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar claimed that 15 feeders of 11 KV were still shut for safety reasons and due to technical faults.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality15 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign15 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods15 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan15 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood15 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods15 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints15 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'15 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded25 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting25 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry to review rental ceilings of residential accommodations25 minutes ago
-
KMU, UK Consortium sign MoU to train KP nurses25 minutes ago