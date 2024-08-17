Another spell of monsoon brings showers to Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Another spell of monsoon rains visited Hyderabad on Saturday, turning the weather pleasant but entailing power outages as well.

The downpour started in the morning and continued intermittently through noon.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded 12 millimeter rain in the city.

The district administration, Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) deputed the staff in the field to ensure swift drainage of rainwater.

The HW&SBC was directed to ensure that all drainage pumping stations in Hyderabad operated without a break for early drainage of rainwater.

Meanwhile, a widespread power breakdown was reported from all parts of Hyderabad ensuing the rain.

By 4 pm, the spokesman of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar claimed that 15 feeders of 11 KV were still shut for safety reasons and due to technical faults.