Another spell of rain, wind and hailstorm likely to start from March 28

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted another heavy rain, wind and hailstorm spell in Hazara division along with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from March 28-31.

The department informed, "A westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country and likely grip the region on March 29 and would likely to persist till March 31." "Under the influence of the weather system flash floods and landslides can be triggered by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms while it is also expected that this spell would decrease the temperatures in the district considerably.

" National and International tourists travelling to Abbottabad, Galiyat, Thandyani and other hilly areas of Hazara division were requested to be aware of the weather conditions and contact District Control Room 09929310553 Rescue1122 Services 1122 numbers in case of emergency.

"Strong wind and hailstorms may cause damage to infrastructure, standing crops and fruit orchards, " the met department added.