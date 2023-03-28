UrduPoint.com

Another Spell Of Rain, Wind And Hailstorm Likely To Start From March 28

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Another spell of rain, wind and hailstorm likely to start from March 28

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted another heavy rain, wind and hailstorm spell in Hazara division along with other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from March 28-31.

The department informed, "A westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country and likely grip the region on March 29 and would likely to persist till March 31." "Under the influence of the weather system flash floods and landslides can be triggered by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms while it is also expected that this spell would decrease the temperatures in the district considerably.

" National and International tourists travelling to Abbottabad, Galiyat, Thandyani and other hilly areas of Hazara division were requested to be aware of the weather conditions and contact District Control Room 09929310553 Rescue1122 Services 1122 numbers in case of emergency.

"Strong wind and hailstorms may cause damage to infrastructure, standing crops and fruit orchards, " the met department added.

Related Topics

Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Hail March May Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

6 minutes ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

33 minutes ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

51 minutes ago
 ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

ADNOC, bp offer to take 50% of NewMed Energy

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying ..

Pakistan remains committed to further solidifying relationship with US for peace ..

57 minutes ago
 SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging delay in Punjab, KPK polls

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.