Another Spell Of Rains Predicted, PDMA To Remain Alert: Spokesperson
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) spokesperson in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Ali Monday asked the administration in districts to advise tourists and locals in sensitive highlands to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the authority had reissued an alert for another spell of rains in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and asked district administrations of the province to adopt measures to prevent fatal incidents.
He advised the masses to keep themselves protected from viral diseases which usually breakout in such season.
“We have adopted all possible measures to minimize the scale of disaster, keeping in view the rough weather system,” he added.
Ali said efforts were underway to reopen roads that were hit by snowfall and landslides in the hilly areas of the province, adding that six tourists were rescued after being trapped for hours in Malam Jabba located in the Swat region.
He informed the PDMA was in close liaison with different departments to meet emergency situations and facilitate aid to people.
According to the Met Office, the westerly weather system prevailing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was likely to persist for another two days.
