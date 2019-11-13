UrduPoint.com
Another Spell Of Smog Engulfs Lahore

Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:41 AM

Another spell of smog engulfs Lahore

The Met office says that the waves entering the country from Indian Bengal are causing smog in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, warns citizens to remain indoor.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2019) Another spell of smog has engulfed Lahore, the capital of Punjab, causing serious problems for the citizens.

According to the Met Office, the thick blanket of smog once again descended over Lahore that forced the citizens to take precautionary measures as the Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 408 on Tuesday morning.

With no sign of its reduction at least in the next few hours, Lahore’s AQI witnessed a sudden spike of 177 points within 24 hours. The weather experts said that the sudden rise in smog stemmed from the smoke and other pollutants from Indian Punjab’s burning crops. According to US's Lahore Consulate, the level of smog was hazardous and at 10am, Lahore’s AQI was PM2.5 - 548.
Last week, the Punjab government shut down all public schools in Lahore due to smog in the city. However, the private schools remained opened that left the children vulnerable to smog attack.

