Another Student Of Zaida Accident Dies

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 04:42 PM

Another student of Zaida accident dies

Another injured student of road mishap that occurred the other day between a school bus and pickup van in Zaida area here died of his injuries at the hospital

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Another injured student of road mishap that occurred the other day between a school bus and pickup van in Zaida area here died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police said the 8-year-old student named Raheel son of Muhammad Tayyab, resident of Zaida succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning taking the tally of dead students to two.

At least 18 school students were injured when a school bus and students' van collided in Zaida area the other day. A student of class-6 named Hamdan, son of Luqman, resident of Zaida had died on the spot in the road mishap.

Five of the critically injured students have been shifted to ICU Ward of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Shah Mansur while rest of injured students were being treated at surgical and medical wards. All the injured students belonged to the Zaida area. Police have arrested the bus driver.

