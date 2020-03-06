UrduPoint.com
Another Suspected Corona Virus Patient Admitted To Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:29 PM

Another suspected corona virus patient admitted to hospital

Another Coronavirus suspected patient here on Friday was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital's isolation ward

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Another Coronavirus suspected patient here on Friday was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital's isolation ward.

According to the Medical Superintendent DHQ, Aqeel Bangash, a woman namely Nighat Bibi who came back from Umrah five days ago and visited the hospital for a routine checkup.

The doctors found some symptoms of Coronavirus and admitted her in isolation ward.

The doctors also took a blood samples of the suspected coronavirus patient and sent them to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for the laboratory test.

During last month, a suspected Coronavirus patient of Gilgit Baltistan was also admitted in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) having travel history of China but after lab tests from NIH he was cleared.

This was the 7th suspected case of Coronavirus in the Hazara division.

