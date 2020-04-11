Another teenage girl injured due to unprovoked firing by Indian army at LoC: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says that Indian army committed ceasefire violations at Line of Control second time during last 24 hours and targeted civilian population in Mohra Sector

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) In another ceasefire violations of Line of Control (LoC) by the Indian army, two civilians including 18 years old girl sustained serious injuries here on Saturday.

This is second incident of unprovoked firing within 24 hours time in Nikial sector where the civilian population was made target. The injured have been shifted to nearby health facilities for medical care.

According to DG ISPR, Pakistan army gave befitting reply to Indian army for committing ceasefire violations at LoC.

Earlier, a teenage girl was among four civilians who sustained serious injuries in villages along with Line of Control (LoC) here on Saturday.

The Indian army used heavy weapons and did unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to DG ISPR, the Indian army used artillery and heavy mortars in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along LOC deliberately targeting Civilian population.

The Indian army also targeted civilian population in Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians including a 15 year old girl sustained serious injuries.

ISPR DG said that Indian army committed 708 Ceasefire Violations in 2020 so far, in which 2 citizens embraced shahadat while 42 sustained injuries.

Pakistan Army responded effectively with matching caliber targeted those Indian army posts which initiated firing.